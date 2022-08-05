Friday Things

Letterdrop
The #1 Movie on Netflix Right Now is MAGA Propaganda, So That's Cool
Yes, the main characters have great chemistry and that one song is super catchy, but is that enough to make up for the rampant pro-military messaging in 'Purple Hearts'? Uh, no.
Content warning: this newsletter contains mentions of Islamophobia and transphobia. Sometimes my book club really doesn’t like a book, but we can see its potential, so we spend two hours mocking the bad bits and proposing increasingly comprehensive rewrites that would have made it better/more interesting/smarter. We'll do this with literary fiction and YA novels about vampires alike (we are equal opportunity judgey people), and fair warning, I’m tempted to take exactly that approach with the most streamed movie on Netflix right now: Purple Hearts, a military romance about a super liberal aspiring singer with type 1 diabetes and the Republican soldier she fake-marries for his health benefits. I went into this movie expecting the marriage of convenience trope, not a MAGA-loving romantic
Stacy Lee Kong
Aug 05 2022
9 mins read
The Victoria’s Secret Doc Is About More Than Jeffrey Epstein
The Hulu docuseries illuminates the dark side of Victoria's Secret's rise to retail dominance, but it's as much about slimy marketing as it is about predatory men
I keep thinking about this one scene in Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons, Hulu’s new docuseries about the dark business practices that built the brand into a retail behemoth (Canadians can watch on Amazon Prime). At one point in the third episode, Vogue journalist Nicole Phelps goes to the Victoria’s Secret offices to interview its then-chief marketing officer, Ed Razek, about the brand’s future and how it planned to keep up with the changing market. It was late 2018, and consumers had already embraced Rihanna’s super-inclusive Savage x Fenty line and indie companies with similar missions like ThirdLove and Universal Standard. The resulting Q&A was significant not just for the things that Razek shamelessly said on the record (“Everybody keeps talking about Rihanna’s show. If we had
Stacy Lee Kong
Jul 22 2022
12 mins read
Club Friday Q&A: Toronto Author Lily Chu
The romance novelist offers insight into the appeal of audiobooks, choosing the right narrator and her new book, The Comeback
Audiobooks are becoming more and more popular; last year saw the 10th straight year of double-digit growth in audiobook revenue (in the U.S., the format generated $1.6 billion in revenue), despite fears that the pandemic would lead to a decline, since fewer people were commuting. Instead, the opposite happened—readers turned to audiobooks to reduce their screentime, and as a source of immersive escapism, which helps explain why romance was one of the most popular and fastest-growing genres alongside self-help and science fiction. And of course, the industry has taken notice of this trend, with both traditional publishing houses and independent audiobook publishers commissioning audio-first titles. Just ask Toronto author Lily Chu, whose new Audible Original Audiobook, The Comeback, dropp
Stacy Lee Kong
Jul 20 2022
11 mins read